Local Foods and Butcher & Larder, a popular grocery store and butcher shop in Chicago will be closing its doors after five years of operation.

After 5 years of business, the grocery store is closing, leaving customers without their favorite grocery store.

The store, which is dedicated to the art and craft of butchery, has been a staple in the community, providing superior food, service, and management

The closing date is set for Sunday, March 28th, and the store is offering discounts to clear out its inventory. Customers who have placed orders for corned beef and other meats for St. Patrick’s Day will still have their orders honored.

Local Foods and Butcher & Larder have been beloved destinations for foodies and home cooks alike, and its closing will be a loss for the community. The store has been a champion of local produce.

The store is located at 1427 W. Willow in Chicago and is open Monday from 10 am-7 pm, closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, open Thursday and Friday from 10 am-7 pm, and open Saturday and Sunday from 10 am-6 pm.

It is unclear at this time why the store is closing, but it will certainly be missed by its loyal customers.

The store’s dedication to quality food and service will be remembered fondly by those who had the pleasure of shopping there.

