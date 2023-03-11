Postal Service Faces Lawsuits from Colorado Towns Over Mail Delays

Several towns in Colorado are suing the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) over chronic mail delivery delays that have affected residents and businesses for months.

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

The lawsuits allege that the postal service has failed to provide reliable and timely service, violating federal law and causing harm to the plaintiffs.

The towns that have filed lawsuits include Steamboat Springs, Silverthorne, Parachute, Crested Butte, Gunnison, Montrose, and Telluride.

They claim that they have experienced significant delays in receiving mail such as bills, checks, prescriptions, packages, and ballots. Some residents have reported waiting weeks or months for their mail to arrive.

The lawsuits blame the postal service for mismanaging its operations and resources, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 election season. They also accuse the postal service of ignoring complaints and requests for improvement from local officials and customers.

The plaintiffs are seeking injunctive relief to compel the postal service to comply with its statutory obligations and provide adequate mail service. They are also seeking damages for the losses they have suffered due to the mail delays.

The postal service has not commented on the lawsuits. However, it has acknowledged that it has faced challenges in delivering mail on time due to staffing shortages, increased volume, and transportation issues. It has also said that it is working on a 10-year plan to improve its performance and financial stability.

Colorado Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet have also met with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to express their concerns about the mail delays and urge him to take action.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

