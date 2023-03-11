Newsom Cancels Walgreens Contract Over Abortion Pill Policy

California Governor Gavin Newsom has canceled a $54 million contract with Walgreens, one of the largest pharmacy chains in the country, over its decision to stop selling an abortion pill by mail in some states.

The contract, which was set to expire on June 30, 2023, involved providing prescription drugs to state employees and retirees through a mail-order service.

Newsom said he would not renew the contract because Walgreens had violated California’s values and women’s rights by restricting access to medication abortion.

Medication abortion is a safe and effective way of ending an early pregnancy by taking two pills: mifepristone and misoprostol. The pills can be prescribed by a health care provider and delivered by mail or picked up at a pharmacy.

However, Walgreens recently announced that it would not sell mifepristone by mail in states that have passed laws banning or limiting abortion, such as Texas, Mississippi, and Arkansas. The company said it was following federal regulations that require mifepristone to be dispensed in person at a clinic or hospital.

Newsom criticized Walgreens for bowing to political pressure and putting profits over people. He said California would stand with women and protect their reproductive rights. He also urged other states and businesses to follow California’s example and boycott Walgreens until it reverses its policy.

Walgreens has not commented on Newsom’s decision. The company has more than 600 stores in California and employs about 20,000 people in the state.

