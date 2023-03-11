How Walmart Is Reducing Its Environmental Impact by Phasing Out Plastic and Paper Bags

Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, is taking steps to reduce its environmental impact by eliminating single-use plastic and paper bags at some of its stores.

As of April 18, 2023, over 100 more stores will join this initiative and encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags or purchase them at checkout.

The move comes as part of Walmart’s broader sustainability goals, which include achieving zero emissions by 2040 and becoming a regenerative company that restores natural resources. Walmart has also invested in renewable energy, circular packaging, and waste reduction across its operations.

Walmart’s decision to phase out single-use bags is also influenced by local regulations that ban or tax them in some states.

For example, New York has banned plastic bags since March 2020 and Connecticut has imposed a fee on both plastic and paper bags since August 2019. Colorado will also ban plastic bags starting in January 2024.

According to Walmart, customers have responded positively to the bag-free policy at some of its stores. The company claims that it has seen a significant increase in reusable bag usage and a decrease in bag waste. Walmart hopes that by expanding this policy to more locations, it can help customers adopt more eco-friendly habits and reduce its environmental footprint.

Walmart is not the only retailer that is getting rid of single-use bags. Other major chains such as Target, Kroger, and Costco have also implemented similar measures in some states or nationwide.

These actions reflect a growing awareness among consumers and businesses about the negative impacts of plastic pollution on wildlife, ecosystems, and human health.

By eliminating single-use bags at more than 100 stores, Walmart is showing its commitment to sustainability and innovation. The company invites its customers to join its efforts by bringing their own reusable bags or buying them at a low cost. Together, they can make a difference for the planet.

