Federal Court Affirms Florida Law Raising Gun-Buying Age to 21 in Response to Parkland Shooting

A federal appeals court has upheld a Florida law that prevents people under 21 years old from buying guns.

Photo by Taylor R on Unsplash

The law was passed in 2018 after a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland that killed 17 people.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) challenged the law, arguing that it violated the Second Amendment rights of young adults who are otherwise legally allowed to vote, serve in the military and buy other weapons. The NRA also claimed that the law discriminated based on age and gender, since most gun violence is committed by young men.

However, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected these arguments and affirmed a lower court’s ruling that the law was constitutional. The three-judge panel said that Florida had a compelling interest in protecting public safety and preventing gun violence by young people.

The panel also cited historical evidence that age restrictions on gun purchases have existed since the Reconstruction era.

The court acknowledged that the law may burden some young adults who want to exercise their right to self-defense or hunting, but said that these interests were outweighed by the state’s goal of reducing mass shootings and suicides by firearms.

The NRA said it was disappointed by the decision and vowed to continue fighting for the rights of young adults. The group can either ask for a rehearing by the full appeals court or appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

