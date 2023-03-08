Dollar General Plans to Open More Stores and Offer New Products

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1782l5_0lBnH0IG00
Photo byMichael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022, there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2023

Dollar General is one of the popular retailers that has announced major expansion plans for 2023. The discount chain plans to open more than 1,000 new stores, remodel 1,670 existing ones, and relocate 110 others across 46 states.

This will bring its total store count to over 18,000 by the end of the year.

The company also plans to offer new products and services to its customers, such as fresh produce, health care items, home decor, and digital coupons. Dollar General also launched a new store concept called Popshelf in 2020, which targets higher-income shoppers with a curated assortment of seasonal and home goods.

Dollar General’s expansion plans reflect its strong performance during the pandemic and its ability to attract customers who are looking for value amid rising inflation. The company reported a net sales increase of 21.6% in fiscal 2020 and a same-store sales growth of 16.3%.

Dollar General is not the only retailer that is expanding its footprint and offerings. Ross Stores and Michaels also announced their plans to open more stores and introduce new products in 2023. These retailers are taking advantage of the increased consumer demand for affordable and quality goods.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Dollar General# Shopping# Business# Retailer# Money

    Comments / 1

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    55K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Orlando, FL

    Sprouts To Open Three New Stores in Florida, Close One in Orlando

    Sprouts Farmers Market, a natural and organic grocery chain, announced that it will open three new stores in Florida next year while closing one existing store in Orlando. The new stores will be located in Boca Raton, Fort Myers, and the Villages, and will feature a smaller footprint of about 21,000 square feet, compared to the average Sprouts store size of 28,000 square feet. The smaller format is part of Sprouts’ strategy to optimize its store portfolio and focus on its core offerings of fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, and prepared foods.

    Read full story
    Portland, OR

    Portland mayor and Texas governor clash on Twitter over Walmart closings

    Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Texas Governor Greg Abbott have engaged in a heated exchange on Twitter over the reasons behind Walmart’s decision to close all of its stores in Portland, Oregon.

    Read full story
    4 comments
    Arizona State

    Walmart Health to expand into Missouri and Arizona in 2024

    Walmart Health, the healthcare division of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, announced on Thursday that it will open 28 new healthcare centers in the U.S. in 2024, nearly doubling the number of centers it currently operates.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Guilford, CT

    T.J. Maxx To Relocate to Former Walmart Site in Guilford

    The discount retailer T.J. Maxx will close its Clinton store this fall and move to the former Walmart site in Guilford, according to a Clinton town official. The move is expected to occupy part of the vacant space left by Walmart, which closed its Guilford store in May 2023.

    Read full story
    Portland, OR

    Walmart is Closing Last 2 Locations in Portland This Month

    Walmart, the largest retailer in the U.S., has decided to close its last two stores in Portland, Oregon, by the end of March, citing poor performance and rising crime. The move will leave about 600 employees out of work and end Walmart’s presence in the city.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Florida State

    Viral Video Shows White Couple Threatening Black Dollar Tree Employee Over 25-Cent Dispute

    A video of a white couple threatening a Black Dollar Tree employee over a price dispute has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred at a store in Florida, where the couple claimed that the employee was rude and racist and that they would call the police and sue the store.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Chicago, IL

    Popular Local Grocery Store in Chicago is Closing

    Local Foods and Butcher & Larder, a popular grocery store and butcher shop in Chicago will be closing its doors after five years of operation. After 5 years of business, the grocery store is closing, leaving customers without their favorite grocery store.

    Read full story
    7 comments
    Colorado State

    Postal Service Faces Lawsuits from Colorado Towns Over Mail Delays

    Several towns in Colorado are suing the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) over chronic mail delivery delays that have affected residents and businesses for months. The lawsuits allege that the postal service has failed to provide reliable and timely service, violating federal law and causing harm to the plaintiffs.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    California State

    Newsom Cancels Walgreens Contract Over Abortion Pill Policy

    California Governor Gavin Newsom has canceled a $54 million contract with Walgreens, one of the largest pharmacy chains in the country, over its decision to stop selling an abortion pill by mail in some states.

    Read full story
    36 comments

    How Walmart Is Reducing Its Environmental Impact by Phasing Out Plastic and Paper Bags

    Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, is taking steps to reduce its environmental impact by eliminating single-use plastic and paper bags at some of its stores. As of April 18, 2023, over 100 more stores will join this initiative and encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags or purchase them at checkout.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Florida State

    Federal Court Affirms Florida Law Raising Gun-Buying Age to 21 in Response to Parkland Shooting

    A federal appeals court has upheld a Florida law that prevents people under 21 years old from buying guns. The law was passed in 2018 after a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland that killed 17 people.

    Read full story

    Grocery Prices Could Increase for Millions Under Proposed Store Merger

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:CNN, DenverPost, New York Times, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Arizona State

    Arizona Judge Sanctions Trump-Backed Candidate for ‘Groundless’ Election Lawsuit

    An Arizona judge has sanctioned former Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem and his attorney. Finchem, who is a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump and the Arizona election audit, was ordered to pay $18,237 in legal fees to the state and the winning candidate, Democrat Katie Hobbs.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Arizona State

    Arizona House Democrats Protest GOP Budget Plan With Tax Cuts for the Rich

    Arizona House Democrats have staged a protest of sorts this week by voting against all bills for the last two days. They said it’s an effort to shine a light on what they call a new unwritten rule that no bill will be voted on without the support of the majority of Republican representatives.

    Read full story
    4 comments
    New York City, NY

    NYC Opens 24/7 Center for Migrants, But Some Volunteers Feel Snubbed

    New York City has opened its first Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center, a 24/7 facility that will provide services and support to the thousands of migrants who have arrived in the city in recent months.

    Read full story
    3 comments

    New York GOP Turns Against Santos Over Fake Credentials

    New York’s House Republicans are in an open revolt against one of their own, George Santos, who has been exposed as a serial liar about his military service and education credentials.

    Read full story
    9 comments
    Texas State

    Border Crisis or Political Manipulation? Advocates in Texas Speak Out

    The US-Mexico border has become a focal point of political debate in recent weeks, as thousands of migrants, many of them unaccompanied children, have arrived at the border seeking asylum.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Arizona State

    Cuban Migrants Find New Home in Arizona Amid Economic and Political Crisis

    Arizona is becoming a new destination for Cuban migrants who are fleeing their country’s economic and political crisis. According to Arizona Department of Economic Security data, nearly 2,400 Cubans who arrived in Arizona in fiscal year 2022 have been designated as refugees, up from zero the year before.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Texas State

    Texas Republican Introduces Bill Calling for Vote on Secession

    A Republican lawmaker in Texas has introduced a bill that would allow Texans to vote on whether they want to secede from the United States and become an independent republic. State Rep. Bryan Slaton filed House Bill 3596 on March 4, 2023, which would place a referendum on the 2024 general election ballot asking voters: “Whether or not the State should investigate the possibility of Texas independence, and present potential plans to the Legislature.”

    Read full story
    5 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy