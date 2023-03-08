Arizona House Democrats Protest GOP Budget Plan With Tax Cuts for the Rich

Arizona House Democrats have staged a protest of sorts this week by voting against all bills for the last two days.

They said it’s an effort to shine a light on what they call a new unwritten rule that no bill will be voted on without the support of the majority of Republican representatives.

The Democrats said this rule effectively shuts them out of the legislative process and prevents them from passing bills that have bipartisan support. They also said they are opposed to the GOP budget plan that includes a $1.7 billion tax cut that would mainly benefit the wealthy.

The budget plan, which has already passed the Senate, would lower the state income tax rate to 2.5% for most taxpayers and create a flat tax of 1% for those earning more than $250,000 a year. The plan would also cap the total income tax rate at 4.5%, which would benefit only those making more than $500,000 a year.

The Democrats said the tax cut would drain the state’s coffers and jeopardise funding for education, health care, and infrastructure. They also said the tax cut would disproportionately hurt low-income and middle-class families, who would pay more in sales and property taxes to make up for the lost revenue.

The Republicans, who hold a narrow 31-29 majority in the House, said the tax cut would stimulate the economy and attract more businesses and jobs to the state. They also said the tax cut would return some of the surplus money to the taxpayers, who deserve a break after the pandemic.

The House needs 31 members to be present to have a quorum and conduct business. The Democrats said they will continue to stay away from the floor until the Republicans agree to negotiate with them on the budget and other issues.

