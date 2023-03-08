NYC Opens 24/7 Center for Migrants, But Some Volunteers Feel Snubbed

New York City has opened its first Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center, a 24/7 facility that will provide services and support to the thousands of migrants who have arrived in the city in recent months.

The center, located in Manhattan, is operated by Catholic Charities and funded by the city and private donors.

However, some volunteers who have been helping the migrants at hotels and churches say they are not welcome at the new center, and accuse Mayor Eric Adams of excluding them from the process.

The volunteers, many of whom have been openly critical of aspects of Adams’ handling of the crisis, were told by members of the mayor’s team in a Monday night briefing that they cannot help out at the soon-to-launch center.

The volunteers say they have valuable experience and connections with the migrants, and that they should be allowed to continue their work at the center. They also question the mayor’s decision to partner with Catholic Charities, which they say has a history of discriminating against LGBTQ migrants and imposing religious views on them.

Adams, who declared a state of emergency over the migrant crisis in October, defended his choice of Catholic Charities and said he welcomes all volunteers who want to help. He said the center will offer a range of services, including legal assistance, health care, education, employment, and housing.

The mayor also said he is working with the federal government and other states to relocate some of the migrants, who have overwhelmed the city’s resources and budget. He said the city expects to spend $1 billion this fiscal year on the migrant crisis.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.