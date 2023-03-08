New York GOP Turns Against Santos Over Fake Credentials

New York’s House Republicans are in an open revolt against one of their own, George Santos, who has been exposed as a serial liar about his military service and education credentials.

Santos, who represents the 3rd district in Long Island, has refused to resign despite mounting pressure from his colleagues and party leaders.

Santos claimed to have served in the U.S. Army Reserve and to have graduated from New York University and Harvard Business School, but none of these claims are true, according to Politico. He also lied about his business ventures and his family background, and has been accused of insider trading and tax evasion.

Santos has dismissed the allegations as a “smear campaign” and has vowed to fight back. “They can’t control me,” he said in an interview. He has also blamed the media and the Democrats for trying to undermine him.

But his fellow Republicans are not buying his excuses. Six of Santos’ New York colleagues, particularly the four who flipped tight seats in 2020, have joined a bipartisan bill that would strip Santos of his congressional pension and benefits if he is convicted of any federal crimes. They have also distanced themselves from Santos and have urged him to step down for the sake of the party.

The Republicans are worried that Santos’ scandal will hurt their chances of holding onto their seats in the 2022 midterms, especially as the Democrats are targeting New York as a key battleground state. House Majority PAC, House Democrats’ primary super PAC, has announced plans to spend at least $45 million in New York3.

“Santos is a terrible congressman and a terrible person,” said one New York Republican, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "He’s an embarrassment to our party and our state, and he needs to go."

