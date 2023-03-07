Border Crisis or Political Manipulation? Advocates in Texas Speak Out

The US-Mexico border has become a focal point of political debate in recent weeks, as thousands of migrants, many of them unaccompanied children, have arrived at the border seeking asylum.

The Biden administration has faced criticism from both Republicans and some Democrats for its handling of the situation, which has overwhelmed the capacity of border facilities and agencies.

However, some advocates and experts in Texas, where most of the migrants are crossing, say that the situation is not a crisis, but a predictable and manageable humanitarian challenge that has been exaggerated and politicized by some officials and media outlets.

They argue that the surge in arrivals is partly due to seasonal factors, pent-up demand from the pandemic, and the effects of the Trump administration’s policies that restricted access to asylum and humanitarian protection.

They also point out that the number of migrants apprehended at the border in 2021 is still lower than in 2019 and 2014, when similar spikes occurred.

Moreover, they say that the Biden administration has taken steps to address the situation, such as opening more shelters for children, expediting the reunification of families, and working with Mexico and Central American countries to address the root causes of migration. They also call for more investment in the asylum system, legal services, and community-based alternatives to detention.

They accuse some politicians, especially Texas Governor Greg Abbott, of using the border issue to score political points and distract from other problems, such as the recent power outages in the state.

They say that Abbott’s decision to send troops to the border and launch a lawsuit against the Biden administration is a form of “political theater” that does not help the migrants or the border communities.

