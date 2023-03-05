Austin, TX

Texas Governor Signs Bill to Ban Vaccine Mandates by Private Employers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Austin, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill on Friday that prohibits private employers in Texas from requiring their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or any other disease.

Photo byBy World Travel &amp; Tourism Council - Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, CC BY 2.0

The bill, SB 968, was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature last week amid a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state. The bill also bans state agencies and local governments from imposing vaccine mandates on their employees or contractors.

Abbott said the bill was necessary to protect the rights and freedoms of Texans.

“No entity in Texas can force you to take a COVID-19 vaccine shot against your will,” he said in a video statement. “These shots help slow the spread of COVID-19, but they are always voluntary.”

The bill has drawn criticism from business groups, health experts, and civil rights advocates, who argue that it infringes on the rights of employers to ensure a safe workplace and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

They also warn that it could hamper the state’s economic recovery and public health efforts.

“SB 968 is bad for business, bad for public health, and bad for Texas,” said Eddie Aldrete, senior vice president of government affairs at IBC Bank and co-chair of the Texas Business Coalition on Health. “It will create confusion and uncertainty for employers who are trying to do the right thing for their employees and customers.”

Dr. David Lakey, vice chancellor for health affairs at The University of Texas System and former commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said the bill could undermine the state’s vaccination campaign and lead to more outbreaks and deaths.

“Vaccines are safe, effective, and save lives,” he said. “They are also our best tool to end this pandemic and return to normalcy. By banning vaccine mandates by private employers, SB 968 will make it harder for us to reach herd immunity and protect our communities from COVID-19.”

The ACLU of Texas said the bill violates federal law and could expose employers to lawsuits from workers who get sick or die from COVID-19 due to lack of vaccination.

“SB 968 is an unconstitutional attempt by the state to interfere with private contracts and dictate how businesses operate,” said Andre Segura, legal director at the ACLU of Texas. “It also puts workers at risk of contracting COVID-19 or other preventable diseases without recourse. We urge employers to challenge this law in court if it affects their ability to provide a safe work environment.”

