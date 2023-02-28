USPS is Suspending Service in Parts of California

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

Today, the USPS announced to temporarily suspend services at the following post offices in California:

  • Alderpoint, 410 Alder Ave, 95511-9402
  • Big Creek, 55083 Point Rd., 93605-9998
  • Blocksburg, 27984 Alderpoint Rd., 95514-9900
  • Bridgeport, 29 Kingsley, 93517-9997
  • Dorris, 214 W 3Rd St., 96023-9998
  • Dunsmuir, 5530 Dunsmuir Ave, 96025-9998
  • El Portal, 5508 Foresta Rd., 95318-9998
  • Forberstown, 19173 New York Flat Rd., 95941-9998
  • June Lake, 2747 Boulder Dr., 93529-9997
  • Lee Vining, 121 Lee Vining Ave, 93541-9997
  • McCloud, 324 Main St., 96057-9998
  • Washington, 15274 Washington Rd., 95986-9998

Currently, the post offices are still suspended, so for now this is all the information I can provide.

If you want to be sure about your personal situation I suggest you contact your local post office.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

