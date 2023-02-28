USPS Suspending Service in Parts of California

Photo by Joel Moysuh on Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Recently, USPS has been suspending a lot of post offices in the US.

Today, the USPS announced to temporarily suspend services at the following post offices in California:

Alderpoint, 410 Alder Ave, 95511-9402

Big Creek, 55083 Point Rd., 93605-9998

Blocksburg, 27984 Alderpoint Rd., 95514-9900

Bridgeport, 29 Kingsley, 93517-9997

Dorris, 214 W 3Rd St., 96023-9998

Dunsmuir, 5530 Dunsmuir Ave, 96025-9998

El Portal, 5508 Foresta Rd., 95318-9998

Forberstown, 19173 New York Flat Rd., 95941-9998

June Lake, 2747 Boulder Dr., 93529-9997

Lee Vining, 121 Lee Vining Ave, 93541-9997

McCloud, 324 Main St., 96057-9998

Washington, 15274 Washington Rd., 95986-9998

Currently, the post offices are still suspended of service, so for now this is all the information I can provide.

At the same time these following post offices have resumed service:

Auberry, 33012 Auberry Rd., 93602-9998

Big Pine, 140 N Main St., 93513-9997

Caliente, 27750 Caliente Bodfish Rd., 93518-9997

Lake Hughes, 16817 Elizabeth Lake Rd., 93532-9998

Littlerock, 7765 Pearblossom Hwy., 93543-9998

Palmdale (Leona Valley), 2220 E Palmdale Blvd., 93550-6502

Springville, 35701 Highway 190, 93265-9998

Three Rivers, 40857 Sierra Dr., 93271-9998

Tuolumne, 18758 Carter St., 95379-9998

If you want to be sure about your personal situation I suggest you contact your local post office.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

