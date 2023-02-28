Party City is Closing 22 Stores in 2023

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Photo byBy Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Scalable Grid Engine - Own work, CC0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Party City is a retail chain store that specializes in selling party supplies, decorations, and costumes for various occasions, such as birthdays, weddings, Halloween, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and other celebrations.

They offer a wide variety of products including balloons, banners, tableware, party favors, and much more. Party City also provides customized party invitations and supplies for themed parties. The company has physical stores across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as an online store that ships internationally.

Party City aims to make party planning and celebration easy and fun for everyone.

Party City, 2023

According to the February 23 article "Party City is planning to close 22 stores after filing for bankruptcy — here's the full list", after declaring for bankruptcy earlier this month, Party City has announced that it would be closing over two dozen of its locations across the United States.

According to A&G Real Estate Partners, the real estate advisor auctioning the stores, the size of the stores that are already up for auction ranges from 9,000 square feet to 28,000 square feet, and they can be found in shopping centers, strip malls, city streets, or they can stand alone as freestanding businesses.

From the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, the store has had a hard time making ends meet.

The following stores will close:

  • Georgia: Rome: 2702 Martha Berry Rd.
  • Georgia:Cartersville: Cartersville Crossing, 451 E Main St.
  • Iowa: Waterloo: Crossroads Commons Shopping Center, 1415 Flammang Dr. 
  • Illinois: Bradley: Bradley Commons, 2060 N State Rte. 50
  • Louisiana: Slidell: Stirling Slidell Shopping Center, 61119 Airport Rd.
  • Michigan: Holland: Felch Street Shopping Center, 3050 Beeline Rd., Ste. 20
  • Michigan: Fort Gratiot: 4047 24th Ave. 
  • Michigan: Benton Harbor: Fairplain Plaza, 1040 Fairplain Dr. 
  • Michigan: Jackson: Jackson Crossing, 1510 N West Ave.
  • Missouri: St. Joseph: East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave., Ste. L12 
  • Missouri: Belton: Belton Gateway, 541 East Markey Pkwy.
  • New Jersey: West Paterson: Mcbride Lenox Plaza Shopping Center, 1756 Route 46
  • New York: 223 W 34th St.
  • New York: 301 W 125th St. 
  • New York: Bronx: Broadway Plaza, 171 W 230th St. 
  • New York: Buffalo: Boulevard Consumer Square, 4090 Maple Rd.
  • New York: Irondequoit: Culver Ridge Plaza, 2255 E Ridge Rd. 
  • Oklahoma: Lawton: Cache Road Square, 3801 NW Cache Rd., 19B 
  • Oregon: Corvallis: Circle 9 Shopping Center, 944 NW Circle Blvd.
  • Texas: Corpus Christi: Five Points Shopping Center, 4101 Hwy. 77, Ste. K2 
  • West Virginia: Beckley: Raleigh Mall, 4283 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
  • West Virginia: Martinsburg: Martinsburg Mall, 800 Foxcroft Ave.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

