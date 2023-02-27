Macy's is Closing 4 Stores This Year

Note From The Author

Introduction

Macy's, which was previously known as R. H. Macy & Co., is a chain of upscale department shops that was established in the United States in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy, according to Wikipedia.

It was renamed Macy's, Inc. in 2007 after becoming a branch of Federated Department Stores, which is located in Cincinnati, and is how it got associated with Bloomingdale's department store chain. Federated Department Stores was founded in 1994.

Macy's was the most successful department store chain in terms of retail sales in the United States in 2015.

Macy's, 2023

According to the February 20 article "More than 800 stores are closing across the US in 2023. Here's the full list.", as part of its strategy to shutter 125 sites over the next three years, Macy's has decided to close four shops during the first quarter of 2019.

These stores are located in shopping malls in the states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Maryland.

California: Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles Colorado: Foothills Mall in Fort Collins

Foothills Mall in Fort Collins Hawaii: Windward Mall in Oahu

Windward Mall in Oahu Maryland: Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg

"We continue to meet our customers however they choose to shop, through a combination of physical stores in the best malls, off-mall smaller-format and off-price stores, and a best-in-class digital shopping experience," the spokesperson told Insider.

