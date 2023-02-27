Macy's is Closing 4 Stores This Year

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNR1W_0l1k62zm00
Photo byIngfbruno - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Macy's, which was previously known as R. H. Macy & Co., is a chain of upscale department shops that was established in the United States in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy, according to Wikipedia.

It was renamed Macy's, Inc. in 2007 after becoming a branch of Federated Department Stores, which is located in Cincinnati, and is how it got associated with Bloomingdale's department store chain. Federated Department Stores was founded in 1994.

Macy's was the most successful department store chain in terms of retail sales in the United States in 2015.

Macy's, 2023

According to the February 20 article "More than 800 stores are closing across the US in 2023. Here's the full list.", as part of its strategy to shutter 125 sites over the next three years, Macy's has decided to close four shops during the first quarter of 2019.

These stores are located in shopping malls in the states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Maryland.

  • California: Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles
  • Colorado: Foothills Mall in Fort Collins
  • Hawaii: Windward Mall in Oahu
  • Maryland: Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg
"We continue to meet our customers however they choose to shop, through a combination of physical stores in the best malls, off-mall smaller-format and off-price stores, and a best-in-class digital shopping experience," the spokesperson told Insider.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

