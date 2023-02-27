Big Lots is Closing 7 Stores This Year

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Big Lots Stores, Inc. is a retail corporation operating in the United States with over 1,400 locations spread across 47 states.

The company's headquarters are located in Columbus, Ohio.

As of the 5th of December 2022 , there are a total of 1,468 Big Lots retail locations located in the United States.

California has 151 Big Lots retail shops, making up nearly 10% of the total number of Big Lots retail stores in the United States. California is the state with the biggest Lots locations in the United States.

Big Lots, 2023

According to the February 20 article "More than 800 stores are closing across the US in 2023. Here's the full list.", The retail discount business will be closing three locations in the state of California and four in the state of Colorado.

Ramsden stated that the decision to close some of those stores was made because Big Lots intends to sell the locations of those stores.

The following stores are closing:

California

Citrus Heights: 8525 Auburn Blvd.

Dublin: 7991 Amador Valley Blvd.

Ridgecrest: 2360-2390 N Tustin Ave.

Colorado

Arvada: 8125 Sheridan Blvd.

Denver: 7475 E. Iliff Ave.

Englewood: 139 W. Hampden Ave.

Fort Collins: 126 W. Troutman Pkwy.

