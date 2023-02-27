USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Iowa

Photo by Joel Moysuh on Unsplash

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Recently, the USPS announced to temporarily suspend of service at the following post offices in Iowa:

Bock, 1661 Wall Ave., 56313

Brownton, 113 4th Ave. S, 55312

Campbell, 510 5th St., 56522

Cologne, 509 Paul Ave. S, 55322

Fairmont, 490 S. State St., 56031

Green Isle, 500 McGrann St., 55338

Halstad, 229 2nd Ave. W, 56548

Kent, 216 Main St., 56553

Lester Prairie, 38 Juniper St. N, 55354

Ogilvie, 200 N. Hill Ave., 56358

Sanborn, 120 N. Main St., 56083

Silver Lake, 113 Main St. W, 55381

Stewart, 707 Hall St., 55385

Wendell, 542 State Highway 55, 56590

Currently, the USPS hasn't sent out an update yet on these suspended pos offices and Maurice, 410 2nd St., 51036, and South Amana, 515 P St., 52334 are currently still doing regular business operations.

If you want to be sure about your personal situation I suggest you contact your local post office.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

