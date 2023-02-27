USPS Suspending Service in Parts of California

Photo by Joel Moysuh on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Recently, USPS has been suspending a lot of post offices in the US.

Yesterday, the USPS announced to temporarily suspend services at the following post offices in California:

Angelus Oaks, 37696 State Highway 38, 92305-9998

Cedarpines Park, 201 Nardy Lane, 92322-0001

Crestline, 23921 Lake Drive, 92325-0677

Forest Falls, 40555 Valley of The Falls Dr., 92339-9998

Twin Peaks, 753 Rose Lane, 92391-0400

Currently, the post offices are still suspended of service, so for now this is all the information I can provide. If you want to be sure about your personal situation I suggest you contact your local post office.

