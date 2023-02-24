Bath & Body Works Has Announced to Close 50 Stores in 2023

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Bath & Body Works , LLC is a retail shop chain in the United States that offers a variety of personal care products, including candles, lotions, and scents. It all started in New Albany, Ohio, in 1990, and since then, the company has grown to include all six continents.

In 1997, it was the bath store chain that had the most market share in the United States.

As of the 29th of November in 2022 , there are a total of 1,688 Bath & Body Works retail locations located in the United States. California has the most Bath & Body Works locations of any state in the United States, with 173 retail shops. This accounts for about 10% of the total number of Bath & Body Works retail stores in the United States.

Bath & Body Works, 2022

According to the February 24 article "Bath & Body Works Is Closing About 50 Stores This Year" , it will close around 50 stores this year.

There was no more information offered about which stores are shutting, nor was there any information provided about when the closures will begin. As of Feb. 2023, Bath & Body Works had approximately 1,802 stores, per a presentation given during the earnings call.

"While we're focused in the near term on optimizing the core business, we'll continue to explore longer term opportunities, such as adding new adjacent categories," CEO Gina Boswell said during the call, including products for men, Retail Dive reported.

