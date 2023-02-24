USPS Suspending Service in Parts of New York

Photo by Joel Moysuh on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Last Week, the USPS announced to temporarily suspend service at the following post office in New York: Carthage Post Office, at 521 State St., 13619-9998.

At the Watertown Post Office, which is located at 232 Commerce Park Dr., 13601, consumers may get both their mail and retail services.

Currently, the USPS has announced on its website that this office has resumed its regular operations from now. If you want to be sure about your personal situation I suggest you contact your local post office.

