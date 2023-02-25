USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Michigan

Photo by Joel Moysuh on Unsplash

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Today, the USPS has announced to temporarily suspend service in Michigan:

Mount Elliott, 5511 E 7 Mile Rd, 48234

Park Grove, 14461 E 7 Mile Rd, 48205

College Park, 20501 Livernois Ave, 48221

Grosse Pointe, 18640 Mack Ave, 48236

Shelby Township, 7755 22 Mile Rd, 48317

Franklin, 32406 Franklin Rd, 48025

Lathrup Village, 28211 Southfield Rd, 48076

Milford, 1150 Atlantic St, 48381

Flat Rock, 26216 Gibraltar Rd, 48134

Garden City, 140 Merriman Rd, 48135

Maybee, 7580 Mill St, 48159

Riverview, 18231 Civic Park Dr, 48193

Rockwood, 22181 Huron River Dr, 48173

Southgate, 14000 Dix Toledo Rd, 48195

Whittaker, 11014 Whittaker Rd, 48190

Willis, 8790 Bunton Rd, 48191

Algonac, 801 Saint Clair River Dr, 48001

Allen, 200 E Chicago Rd, 49227

Camden, 130 S Main St, 49232

Cement City, 227 Main St, 49233

Clarklake, 208 Hyde Rd, 49234

Clayton, 3409 State St, 49235

Clinton, 123 E Michigan Ave, 49236

Deerfield, 123 Williams St, 49238

Frontier, 2342 E Montgomery Rd, 49239

Hanover, 175 W Main St, 49241

Horton, 220 Main St, 49246

Ida, 2888 Lewis Ave, 48140

Jackson, 113 W Michigan Ave Lbby, 49201

Jasper, 8520 S Adrian Hwy, 49248

Jonesville, 114 Maumee St, 49250

Manitou Beach, 1235 Elm St, 49253

Michigan Center, 122 Broad St, 49254

Milan, 123 E Main St, 48160

Montgomery, 106 W Hakes St, 49255

Morenci, 126 W Main St, 49256

Mosherville, 11200 Winfield Rd, 49258

North Adams, 114 W Main St, 49262

Northville Carrier Annex, 23231 Industrial Park Dr Ste B, 48335

Norvell, 105 E Commercial St, 49263

Onsted, 110 E 3rd St, 49265

Osseo, 5500 Beecher Rd, 49266

Palmyra, 6380 Palmyra Rd, 49268

Pittsford, 4448 S Pittsford Rd, 49271

Reading, 111 Michigan St, 49274

Sand Creek, 6300 Sand Creek Hwy, 49279

South Lyon, 111 S Lafayette St, 48178

Tecumseh, 320 E Chicago Blvd, 49286

Temperance, 8149 Lewis Ave, 48182

Waldron, 100 S Main St, 49288

Weston, 4116 Weston Rd, 49289

They haven't announced how long it's going to take. So for now this is all the information I can provide. If you want to be sure about your personal situation I suggest you contact your local post office.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

