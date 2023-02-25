USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Michigan

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hygCz_0kytNhzq00
Photo byJoel MoysuhonUnsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

Today, the USPS has announced to temporarily suspend service in Michigan:

  • Mount Elliott, 5511 E 7 Mile Rd, 48234
  • Park Grove, 14461 E 7 Mile Rd, 48205
  • College Park, 20501 Livernois Ave, 48221
  • Grosse Pointe, 18640 Mack Ave, 48236
  • Shelby Township, 7755 22 Mile Rd, 48317
  • Franklin, 32406 Franklin Rd, 48025
  • Lathrup Village, 28211 Southfield Rd, 48076
  • Milford, 1150 Atlantic St, 48381
  • Flat Rock, 26216 Gibraltar Rd, 48134
  • Garden City, 140 Merriman Rd, 48135
  • Maybee, 7580 Mill St, 48159
  • Riverview, 18231 Civic Park Dr, 48193
  • Rockwood, 22181 Huron River Dr, 48173
  • Southgate, 14000 Dix Toledo Rd, 48195
  • Whittaker, 11014 Whittaker Rd, 48190
  • Willis, 8790 Bunton Rd, 48191
  • Algonac, 801 Saint Clair River Dr, 48001
  • Allen, 200 E Chicago Rd, 49227
  • Camden, 130 S Main St, 49232
  • Cement City, 227 Main St, 49233
  • Clarklake, 208 Hyde Rd, 49234
  • Clayton, 3409 State St, 49235
  • Clinton, 123 E Michigan Ave, 49236
  • Deerfield, 123 Williams St, 49238
  • Frontier, 2342 E Montgomery Rd, 49239
  • Hanover, 175 W Main St, 49241
  • Horton, 220 Main St, 49246
  • Ida, 2888 Lewis Ave, 48140
  • Jackson, 113 W Michigan Ave Lbby, 49201
  • Jasper, 8520 S Adrian Hwy, 49248
  • Jonesville, 114 Maumee St, 49250
  • Manitou Beach, 1235 Elm St, 49253
  • Michigan Center, 122 Broad St, 49254
  • Milan, 123 E Main St, 48160
  • Montgomery, 106 W Hakes St, 49255
  • Morenci, 126 W Main St, 49256
  • Mosherville, 11200 Winfield Rd, 49258
  • North Adams, 114 W Main St, 49262
  • Northville Carrier Annex, 23231 Industrial Park Dr Ste B, 48335
  • Norvell, 105 E Commercial St, 49263
  • Onsted, 110 E 3rd St, 49265
  • Osseo, 5500 Beecher Rd, 49266
  • Palmyra, 6380 Palmyra Rd, 49268
  • Pittsford, 4448 S Pittsford Rd, 49271
  • Reading, 111 Michigan St, 49274
  • Sand Creek, 6300 Sand Creek Hwy, 49279
  • South Lyon, 111 S Lafayette St, 48178
  • Tecumseh, 320 E Chicago Blvd, 49286
  • Temperance, 8149 Lewis Ave, 48182
  • Waldron, 100 S Main St, 49288
  • Weston, 4116 Weston Rd, 49289

They haven't announced how long it's going to take. So for now this is all the information I can provide. If you want to be sure about your personal situation I suggest you contact your local post office.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # USPS# Mail# Postal Service# Business# Lifestyle

    Comments / 37

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    55K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    California State

    USPS is Suspending Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    Alabama State

    USPS is Suspending Service in Parts of Alabama

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    California State

    USPS is Suspending Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    California State

    USPS Suspends Service in 4 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    9 comments
    California State

    USPS is Suspending Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    California State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments

    Party City is Closing 22 Stores in 2023

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BusinessInsiderand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Colorado State

    Macy's is Closing 4 Stores This Year

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    California State

    Big Lots is Closing 7 Stores This Year

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    5 comments
    Iowa State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Iowa

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    California State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Anne Arundel County, MD

    Bath & Body Works is Opening a New Store in Maryland

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Patch and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Ohio State

    Kroger Opens Revamped Store in Ohio

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Local 12and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing All Canada Stores

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Globest and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Tulsa, OK

    Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 2 Stores in Oklahoma

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TulsaWorld and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Florida State

    Walmart is Closing Another Location in Florida

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:AL.COMand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    California State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    California State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    8 comments
    Minnesota State

    USPS Suspends Service in Minnesota

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    37 comments
    Beaufort County, SC

    Chipotle is Announcing New Restaurant in South Carolina County

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Island Packetand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy