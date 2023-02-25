USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Michigan

Note From The Author
Introduction
According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.
Today, the USPS has announced to temporarily suspend service in Michigan:
- Mount Elliott, 5511 E 7 Mile Rd, 48234
- Park Grove, 14461 E 7 Mile Rd, 48205
- College Park, 20501 Livernois Ave, 48221
- Grosse Pointe, 18640 Mack Ave, 48236
- Shelby Township, 7755 22 Mile Rd, 48317
- Franklin, 32406 Franklin Rd, 48025
- Lathrup Village, 28211 Southfield Rd, 48076
- Milford, 1150 Atlantic St, 48381
- Flat Rock, 26216 Gibraltar Rd, 48134
- Garden City, 140 Merriman Rd, 48135
- Maybee, 7580 Mill St, 48159
- Riverview, 18231 Civic Park Dr, 48193
- Rockwood, 22181 Huron River Dr, 48173
- Southgate, 14000 Dix Toledo Rd, 48195
- Whittaker, 11014 Whittaker Rd, 48190
- Willis, 8790 Bunton Rd, 48191
- Algonac, 801 Saint Clair River Dr, 48001
- Allen, 200 E Chicago Rd, 49227
- Camden, 130 S Main St, 49232
- Cement City, 227 Main St, 49233
- Clarklake, 208 Hyde Rd, 49234
- Clayton, 3409 State St, 49235
- Clinton, 123 E Michigan Ave, 49236
- Deerfield, 123 Williams St, 49238
- Frontier, 2342 E Montgomery Rd, 49239
- Hanover, 175 W Main St, 49241
- Horton, 220 Main St, 49246
- Ida, 2888 Lewis Ave, 48140
- Jackson, 113 W Michigan Ave Lbby, 49201
- Jasper, 8520 S Adrian Hwy, 49248
- Jonesville, 114 Maumee St, 49250
- Manitou Beach, 1235 Elm St, 49253
- Michigan Center, 122 Broad St, 49254
- Milan, 123 E Main St, 48160
- Montgomery, 106 W Hakes St, 49255
- Morenci, 126 W Main St, 49256
- Mosherville, 11200 Winfield Rd, 49258
- North Adams, 114 W Main St, 49262
- Northville Carrier Annex, 23231 Industrial Park Dr Ste B, 48335
- Norvell, 105 E Commercial St, 49263
- Onsted, 110 E 3rd St, 49265
- Osseo, 5500 Beecher Rd, 49266
- Palmyra, 6380 Palmyra Rd, 49268
- Pittsford, 4448 S Pittsford Rd, 49271
- Reading, 111 Michigan St, 49274
- Sand Creek, 6300 Sand Creek Hwy, 49279
- South Lyon, 111 S Lafayette St, 48178
- Tecumseh, 320 E Chicago Blvd, 49286
- Temperance, 8149 Lewis Ave, 48182
- Waldron, 100 S Main St, 49288
- Weston, 4116 Weston Rd, 49289
They haven't announced how long it's going to take. So for now this is all the information I can provide. If you want to be sure about your personal situation I suggest you contact your local post office.
Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.
