Bentonville, AR

Walmart is Closing a Location in Arkansas

Bryan Dijkhuizen
Photo byMewMeowth - Own work, CC0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Business Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022, there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States. Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the February 14 article "Walmart is closing a batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list", Due to poor financial performance at each site, Walmart has decided to shut five of its retail stores across the United States this year.

Bentonville, Arkansas, located at 3701 SE Dodson Road, is one of the locations on that list.

3 Tech Hubs

Besides that, Walmart has also decided to close 3 Tech Hubs:

"Our decision to be together more frequently anchors to Walmart’s fundamental belief that our people make the difference, our culture matters and we build stronger partnerships when we are physically together," the spokesperson said.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

