Major Retailer Tuesday Morning is Closing 7 Locations in Ohio

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWmZp_0kudhH2000
Photo byTuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tuesday Morning, BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Tuesday Morning is a discount retailer that specializes in offering a wide range of high-quality, name-brand merchandise at reduced prices. The company was founded in 1974 in Texas and has since expanded to over 700 locations across the United States.

The store offers a constantly changing inventory of products, which can include home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware, and gourmet food items. Many of these products are overstocks, closeouts, or discontinued items, which allows Tuesday Morning to offer them at prices that are typically 20-60% off regular retail prices.

But now, the retailer is closing a lot of locations.

Tuesday Morning, 2023

According to the February 15 article "Tuesday Morning Is Closing Half of Its Stores After Filing for Bankruptcy", retailer Tuesday Morning has released a list of stores that will be closed this year.

In Ohio these are the stores that will close:

  • 1079 South Main Street Centerville Place Centerville, OH 45458
  • 3655 Fishinger Boulevard Mill Run Square Hilliard, OH 43026
  • 454 Ohio Pike Cherry Grove Plaza Cincinnati, OH 45255
  • 4844 Everhard Road Nw Belden Village Commons Canton, OH 44718
  • 5056 Glencrossing Way Cincinnati, OH 45238
  • 6845 Pearl Road Southland Shopping Center Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
  • 885 Bethel Road Olentangy Plaza Columbus, OH 43214

Conclusion

The closure of half of Tuesday Morning's stores is undoubtedly a significant development for the company, its employees, and its customers.

While the discounts offered during the closing sales may be attractive to customers, the overall impact of the store closures on the retail industry and the communities in which these stores are located remains to be seen.

It will also be interesting to see how Tuesday Morning will respond to the challenges it faces and whether it will be able to recover from this setback.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Business# Shopping# Retailer# Closing# Lifestyle

    Comments / 1

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    55K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    California State

    USPS Suspends Service in 4 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    California State

    USPS is Suspending Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    5 comments
    California State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments

    Party City is Closing 22 Stores in 2023

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BusinessInsiderand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Colorado State

    Macy's is Closing 4 Stores This Year

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    California State

    Big Lots is Closing 7 Stores This Year

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Iowa State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Iowa

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    California State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Anne Arundel County, MD

    Bath & Body Works is Opening a New Store in Maryland

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Patch and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Ohio State

    Kroger Opens Revamped Store in Ohio

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Local 12and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing All Canada Stores

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Globest and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Tulsa, OK

    Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 2 Stores in Oklahoma

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TulsaWorld and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Florida State

    Walmart is Closing Another Location in Florida

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:AL.COMand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    California State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    California State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    7 comments
    Minnesota State

    USPS Suspends Service in Minnesota

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USPSand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    37 comments
    Beaufort County, SC

    Chipotle is Announcing New Restaurant in South Carolina County

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Island Packetand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments
    Michigan State

    Dollar General is Announcing New Store in Michigan

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: UpNorthLive and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    13 comments
    Texas State

    Dollar Tree Store in Texas Under Fire

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox4News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Texas State

    Walmart is Permanently Closing 7 Locations This Year

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:The Hilland for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy