Charlotte, NC

Longstanding Retailer is Closing 2 Stores in Charlotte

Bryan Dijkhuizen
Photo by Tuesday Morning

Introduction

Tuesday Morning is a discount retailer that specializes in offering a wide range of high-quality, name-brand merchandise at reduced prices. The company was founded in 1974 in Texas and has since expanded to over 700 locations across the United States.

The store offers a constantly changing inventory of products, which can include home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware, and gourmet food items. Many of these products are overstocks, closeouts, or discontinued items, which allows Tuesday Morning to offer them at prices that are typically 20-60% off regular retail prices.

But now, the retailer is closing a lot of locations.

Tuesday Morning, 2023

According to the February 15 article "Tuesday Morning Is Closing Half of Its Stores After Filing for Bankruptcy", retailer Tuesday Morning has released a list of stores that will be closed this year.

In Charlotte, North Carolina these are the stores that will close:

  • 2442 Park Road, Park Square, Charlotte, NC 28203
  • 3716 West WT Harris Boulevard, Cheshire Place, Charlotte, NC 28269

Conclusion

The closure of half of Tuesday Morning's stores is undoubtedly a significant development for the company, its employees, and its customers.

While the discounts offered during the closing sales may be attractive to customers, the overall impact of the store closures on the retail industry and the communities in which these stores are located remains to be seen.

It will also be interesting to see how Tuesday Morning will respond to the challenges it faces and whether it will be able to recover from this setback.

