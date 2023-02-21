Major Retailer Closes 24 Locations in Florida

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tuesday Morning , BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

Tuesday Morning is a discount retailer that specializes in offering a wide range of high-quality, name-brand merchandise at reduced prices. The company was founded in 1974 in Texas and has since expanded to over 700 locations across the United States.

The store offers a constantly changing inventory of products, which can include home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware, and gourmet food items. Many of these products are overstocks, closeouts, or discontinued items, which allows Tuesday Morning to offer them at prices that are typically 20-60% off regular retail prices.

But now, the retailer is closing a lot of locations.

Tuesday Morning, 2023

According to the February 15 article "Tuesday Morning Is Closing Half of Its Stores After Filing for Bankruptcy" , retailer Tuesday Morning has released a list of stores that will be closed this year.

In Florida these are the stores that will close:

1000 Immokalee Road, Granada Shoppes, Naples, FL 34110

11692 US Highway 1, Shoppes of OakBrook, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408

1377 Wendy Court, Nature Coast Commons, Spring Hill, FL 34607

15702 North Dale Mabry Highway, Northdale Promenade, Tampa, FL 33618

13300 S Cleveland Avenue, Cypress Trace, Fort Myers, FL 33907

15271 McGregor Boulevard, McGregor Pointe Shopping Center, Fort Myers, FL 33908

1615 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center, FL 33573

2447 North Wickham Road, Lake Washington Square, Melbourne, FL 32935

2561 Countryside Boulevard, Countryside Centre, Clearwater, FL 33761

2661 South Woodland Boulevard, West Volusia Shopping Center, Deland, FL 32720

3728 SW Archer Road, Butler Plaza Central, Gainesville, FL 32608

4127 S Tamiami Trail, Venice Village Shoppes, Venice, FL 34293

4489 E Commons Drive West, Plantation Commons, Destin, FL 32541

4768 S Tamiami Trail, Landings Shopping Center, Sarasota, FL 34231

486 US Hwy 27, Lady Lake Crossing, Lady Lake, FL 32159

5502 Cortez Road West, Cortez Commons, Bradenton, FL 34210

701 South Orlando Avenue, Hollieanna Shopping Center, Winter Park, FL 32789

745 N Courtenay Pkwy, Palm Cay Plaza, Merritt Island, FL 32953

7777 N Wickham Rd, Suntree Plaza, Melbourne, FL 32940

7895 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Gateway Market Center, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

840 A1A North, Corridors at Ponte Vedra, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

949 East McNab Road, Pompano Plaza, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

7949 113th St. N, Seminole City Center, Seminole, FL 33772

2420 S Washington Ave, Titus Landing, Titusville, FL 32780

Conclusion

The closure of half of Tuesday Morning's stores is undoubtedly a significant development for the company, its employees, and its customers.

While the discounts offered during the closing sales may be attractive to customers, the overall impact of the store closures on the retail industry and the communities in which these stores are located remains to be seen.

It will also be interesting to see how Tuesday Morning will respond to the challenges it faces and whether it will be able to recover from this setback.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.