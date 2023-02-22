USPS Temporarily Suspending Service in Several States

Photo by Unsplash

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS has been suspending service in several states last few weeks due to weather conditions that didn't allow the postal organization to do regular business operations.

Just a quick reminder: currently, service has been temporarily suspended in Kentucky & West Virginia at the following post offices:

In Kentucky:

Oneida, 14963 N. Highway 66, 40972

Blaine, 30 S. Highway 201, 41124

Yerkes, 8550 KY Highway 451, 41778

In West Virginia:

Hamlin, 8111 Court Ave., 25523

Pax, 251 Main St., 25904

Tornado, 7920 Coal River Rd., 25202

Other States

Other states in the east of the country have been hit by the suspensions of service in the past few weeks as well.

Service had been suspended in Alabama, Arkansas, Texas & Ohio. Currently, some of these suspensions have been lifted, but now all.

If you want to be sure about your personal situation I suggest you contact your local post office.

