USPS Suspends Service in Southern States

Photo by Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

The USPS has announced to temporarily suspend service at the following post offices in West Virginia & Kentucky.

For West Virginia

Hamlin, 8111 Court Ave., 25523

Pax, 251 Main St., 25904

Tornado, 7920 Coal River Rd., 25202

For Kentucky

Oneida, 14963 N. Highway 66, 40972

Blaine, 30 S. Highway 201, 41124

Yerkes, 8550 KY Highway 451, 41778

They haven't announced how long it's going to take. So for now this is all the information I can provide. If you want to be sure about your personal situation I suggest you contact your local post office.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.