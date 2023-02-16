Tuesday Morning is Closing 263 Stores in 40 States

Introduction

Tuesday Morning is a discount retailer that specializes in offering a wide range of high-quality, name-brand merchandise at reduced prices. The company was founded in 1974 in Texas and has since expanded to over 700 locations across the United States.

The store offers a constantly changing inventory of products, which can include home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware, and gourmet food items.

Many of these products are overstocks, closeouts, or discontinued items, which allows Tuesday Morning to offer them at prices that are typically 20-60% off regular retail prices.

But now, the retailer is closing a lot of locations.

Tuesday Morning, 2023

According to the February 15 article "Tuesday Morning Is Closing Half of Its Stores After Filing for Bankruptcy", the company has announced that it would be shutting 263 stores in 2023 and has issued a list of those locations, along with an announcement that everything in those locations will be put on sale, allowing customers to make significant savings off of our already competitive prices.

The loss of a total of 31 Tuesday Morning stores will be the most devastating for the state of California, which will be followed closely by the states of Florida and Texas, which will each see the closure of 24 Tuesday Morning locations.

There will be the closure of 17 stores in the state of North Carolina, 16 in the state of Colorado, and 12 in both the state of Virginia and the state of Georgia.

Conclusion

The closure of half of Tuesday Morning's stores is undoubtedly a significant development for the company, its employees, and its customers.

While the discounts offered during the closing sales may be attractive to customers, the overall impact of the store closures on the retail industry and the communities in which these stores are located remains to be seen.

It will also be interesting to see how Tuesday Morning will respond to the challenges it faces and whether it will be able to recover from this setback.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

