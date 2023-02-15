USPS Suspending Service in 3 States

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0kofC4xR00
Photo byUnsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

USPS has been suspending service all around the country last few weeks because of Safety Warnings.

The National Postal Service suspended service in several locations:

Almost all offices have resumed operations. For the latest updates check the USPS alert page.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # USPS# Mail# Postal Service# Lifestyle# Business

    Comments / 0

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    55K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Colorado State

    Tuesday Morning is Closing 16 Locations in Colorado

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tuesday Morning,BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    California State

    Tuesday Morning is Closing 31 Locations in California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tuesday Morning,BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    5 comments
    Milwaukee, WI

    Walmart is Closing 3 Tech Hubs in 3 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox Business and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Kentucky State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Kentucky

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    47 comments
    Lincolnwood, IL

    Walmart is Closing This Location in Lincolnwood, Illinois

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Arizona State

    Tuesday Morning is Closing 11 Locations in Arizona

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tuesday Morning,BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments
    Arkansas State

    Tuesday Morning is Closing 2 Locations in Arkansas

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tuesday Morning,BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Alabama State

    Tuesday Morning is Closing 10 Locations in Alabama

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tuesday Morning, BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments

    Tuesday Morning is Closing 263 Stores in 40 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Illinois State

    Walmart is Closing 2 More Locations in Illinois

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Pinellas Park, FL

    Walmart is Closing Another Location in Florida

    The Retailer is closing a location in Pinellas Park, Florida. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Albuquerque, NM

    Walmart is Closing Another Location in New Mexico

    The Retailer is closing a location in Albuquerque. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    16 comments

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of the Country

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Walmart is Permanently Closing More Locations in 5 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Business Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    5 comments
    Austin, TX

    Walmart is Closing a Tech Hub in Austin

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Newsbreak and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Walmart is Closing Locations in Several States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Newsbreak and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Dollar General Under Fire After Being Understaffed

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

    Read full story
    10 comments
    Alabama State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Alabama

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Milwaukee, WI

    Walmart is Closing These Pickup & Delivery Locations in 2 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    11 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy