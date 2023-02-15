Walmart is Closing 2 More Locations in Illinois

The Retailer is closing a location in Illinois

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

Walmart has been closing a lot of stores in the last few months.

According to the February 14 article, "These Are All the Walmart Locations Closing Forever by March 10", by the 10th of March, both the Walmart Supercenter located in Homewood, Illinois at 17550 S. Halstead Street and the Walmart Supercenter in Plainfield, Illinois will have closed their doors.

Walmart has informed the outlet that the site did not reach the financial goals, and it is also scheduled to close before to the date of March 10. This is similar to what happened with the other locations that are shutting.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

