USPS Suspending Service in Parts of the Country

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

USPS has been suspending service all around the country last few weeks because of Safety Warnings.

On the 9th of February, I published a report about the USPS suspending service in Arkansas, Alabama, and Ohio, here on Newsbreak.

But besides all the alerts of the postal service, they've been warning us about crime as well. The United States Postal Service has observed a significant increase in the use of forged postage in recent months.

“We will continue to work together with other law enforcement and government agencies to protect the sanctity of the mail,” said Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

