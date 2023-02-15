Walmart is Permanently Closing More Locations in 5 States

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart has been closing a lot of stores lately.

But there are more stores that are going to shutter in the next few weeks.

In the article published by Business Insider, we see 5 more closures ahead of us:

Bentonville in Arkansas

Pinellas Park in Florida

Homewood in Illinois

Plainfield in Illinois

Lincolnwood in Illinois

Albuquerque in New Mexico

Milwaukee in Wisconsin

