Walmart is Closing a Tech Hub in Austin

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart has been closing a lot of stores lately.

In a recently published article on Newsbreak, I write about the closure of Walmart locations in 3 different states: Illinois, Wisconsin, and New Mexico.

A spokesperson at Walmart said the following to CBS:

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process. As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."

Now, Walmart has decided to close a tech hub in Texas, a state in which Walmart has the most locations.

There is a potential loss of a lot of jobs as a result of Walmart's decision to close this tech hub.

