Walmart is Closing Locations in Several States

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022, there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

Walmart has been closing a lot of stores lately.

In a recently published article on Newsbreak, I write about the closure of Walmart locations in 3 different states: Illinois, Wisconsin, and New Mexico.

A spokesperson at Walmart said the following to CBS:

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process. As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."

And today Walmart announced that it would shut down 3 tech hubs in 3 different states: California, Texas, and Oregon.

"Our decision to be together more frequently anchors to Walmart’s fundamental belief that our people make the difference, our culture matters and we build stronger partnerships when we are physically together," the spokesperson said.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

