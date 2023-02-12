Walmart is Closing These Pickup & Delivery Locations in 2 States

Photo by MewMeowth - Own work, CC0

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

According to the February 10 article "Walmart's Upcoming Closures Will Slash Pickup and Delivery Services", Walmart is shuttering its pickup and delivery locations.

Insider was informed by Felicia McCranie, a spokesperson for Walmart, that the firm will be shutting its sites in Bentonville and Lincolnwood that is dedicated only to pick up and delivery on February 17.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Pickup and Delivery locations," McCranie told the news outlet. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."

Walmart is Closing More Stores

Walmart is set to close a lot more locations in the next few weeks.

The giant retailer has announced that it will close 3 more locations in the Chicago area, one in the southeast part of Albuquerque and a Walmart shop located on West Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which will also see its final day before March 10.

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."

