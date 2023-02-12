Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are Upset

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

According to the February 9 article "Walmart Is Closing Multiple Locations, Starting Feb. 17", Walmart is going to close another 3 stores in the Chicago area starting mid-February 2023.

Over the last couple of years, Walmart has been closing a lot of locations. Not only because of economic reasons but also because they want to fight shoplifters and theft. The CEO of Walmart announced this at the end of last year.

The stores in Chicago closing made the local customers upset. In the BestLifeOnline article, we see a local telling about the closure:

"This is a big hit to the community because, I mean, Walmart has great prices, honestly," shopper Angel Johnson said. "I can't believe a Walmart is closing."

The stores closing are:

Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location at 6840 McCormick Boulevard

The store in Homewood

The store in Plainfield

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."

