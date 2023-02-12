USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Arkansas

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS has been suspending service all around the country last few weeks because of Safety Warnings.

On the 9th of February, I published a report about the USPS suspending service in Arkansas, here on Newsbreak.

Retail services at several post offices in the state got suspended for an unknown amount of time. You can see a list of all the post offices here.

But the following list of post offices has resumed service according to the USPS:

Barton, 9353 Highway 85 S, 72312

Colt, 8587 Highway 1 N, 72326

Crumrod, 38305 Highway 44s, 72328

Edmondson, 94 Ward St, 72332

Goodwin, 75 SFC 907, 72340

Hickory Ridge, 132 S Flora St, 72347

Madison, 101 S First St, 72359

Mellwood, 32403 Highway 44, 72367

Oneida, 374 Phillips 363 Rd, 72369

Parkin, 111 S Front St, 72373

Snow Lake, 1586 S Highway 85, 72379

Turner, 8176 Highway 39, 72383

Wabash, 17114 Highway 44, 72389

