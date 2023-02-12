USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Alabama

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

USPS has been suspending service all around the country last few weeks because of Safety Warnings.

On the 9th of February, I published a report about the USPS suspending service in Alabama, here on Newsbreak.

Retail services at Fort Mitchell Post Office at 825 AL-165 have still been temporarily suspended its services.

There will be a temporary halt to the provision of retail window services. This site will continue to offer post office box services.

Please be aware that the rear dock will be the location where customers who present a picture identity will receive their PO Box mail. The Seale Post Office, which is located at 21 Cutchin Dr., 36875, will serve as an alternative site for retail services.

