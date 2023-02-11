USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Texas

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

USPS has been suspending service all around the country last few weeks because of Safety Warnings.

In the last week of January, I published a report about the USPS suspending service in Texas, here on Newsbreak.

The Deer Park Main Post Office at 200 E. San Augustine St., 77536 in Deer Park was temporarily suspended on that day.

But now, all the following post offices are resuming service:

Balcones, 12017 Amherst Dr., 78759

General Mail Facility, 8225 Cross Park Dr., 78710

McNeil, 10109 Lake Creek Pkwy., 78729

Mockingbird, 7310 Menchaca Rd., 78745

Westlake, 3903 S. Congress Ave., 78746

Buffalo Gap, 1218 Litel St, 79508

May, 18807 N Highway 183, 76857

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.