USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Ohio

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS has been suspending service all around the country last few weeks because of Safety Warnings.

On the 8th of February, I published a report about the USPS suspending service in Ohio, here on Newsbreak.

As a result of the evacuation, all business was at the East Palestine Post Office, which is situated at 269 North Market Street. But now, the post office in Ohio has resumed operations.

But, retail, PO Box mail, and mail delivery are temporarily relocated to Negley Post Office, 7560 Commerce St., 44441-9800.

