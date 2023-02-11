Walmart is Closing Another Location in Wisconsin

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

According to the February 9 article "Walmart Is Closing Multiple Locations, Starting Feb. 17", Walmart is closing another location, now in Wisconsin.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal and BestLifeOnline, a Walmart store located on West Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will also see its final day prior to March 10.

"It's infuriating that such a massive, resource-rich, and wealthy Fortune 100 enterprise like Walmart cannot keep such an important location open," Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. said in a statement to the Milwaukee Business Journal. "The move not only negatively impacts shoppers, pharmacy customers and store workers, but I fear it will only add to the food desert issues that we are seeing in that area."

