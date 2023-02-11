Walmart is Closing Another Location in New Mexico

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the February 9 article "Walmart Is Closing Multiple Locations, Starting Feb. 17" , Walmart is closing a store on San Mateo Boulevard in New Mexico.

A spokesperson for Walmart said that the store that is located on San Mateo Boulevard will also close on Friday, March 10th.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Albuquerque location," the spokesperson told the outlet. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."

Unhappy Customers

Customers are unhappy with this news.

"It really takes away the last option for fresh food and grocery stores for a big stretch of East Central and essentially creates the food desert that we have been concerned about for years," Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis told the Albuquerque Journal.

Thanks for reading this article.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.