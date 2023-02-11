Major Retailer Walmart is Closing 3 Locations in Chicago Area

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022 , there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the February 9 article "Walmart Is Closing Multiple Locations, Starting Feb. 17" , Walmart is closing another batch of stores in the near future.

The Chicago metropolitan region will be losing three Walmart locations. In Homewood and Plainfield, two more stores located in the suburbs of Chicago will close their doors the following month.

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.