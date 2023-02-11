Walmart Permanently Closing Stores in 3 States

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEhY2_0kiyTUOm00
Photo byMewMeowth - Own work, CC0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

As of the 22nd of November in the year 2022, there are 4,650 Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Texas has 516 Walmart stores, making up around 11% of the total number of Walmart stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations overall in the United States.

Walmart, 2023

According to the February 9 article "Walmart Is Closing Multiple Locations, Starting Feb. 17", Walmart has recently made the announcement that beginning on February 17, it would close a number of its shops.

CBS Chicago reports that the Chicago metropolitan region would be losing three Walmart shops, with the first one closing its doors on Friday of the following week.

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."

KOB reports that a Walmart that is located in the southeast part of Albuquerque will also be shutting down in the not-too-distant future.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Albuquerque location," the spokesperson told the outlet. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."

To finalize this article, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal, a Walmart shop located on West Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will also see its final day before March 10.

