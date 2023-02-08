Birmingham, AL

Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police Chase

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Photo byCentral Alabama Crime Stoppers

Capital murder suspect, Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV, turned the gun on himself during a police chase on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The 34-year-old is charged with the capital murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Corieonna Shantrice Hines, and the attempted murder of her 7-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old girl. Authorities say formal warrants against Goldsmith were obtained Thursday and he was listed as one of Crime Stoppers' "most wanted."

The Birmingham Police Department's Crime Reduction Unit was searching for Goldsmith when they spotted him walking into a gas station in Five Points West. When they tried to take him into custody, he took off in a burgundy sedan, leading to a police chase that resulted in a minor accident.

The pursuit ended in a crash near the Birmingham Crossplex and the Comfort Inn, where detectives approached the vehicle and found Goldsmith unresponsive in the driver's seat, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to UAB Hospital with critical injuries.

Detective Fitzgerald said that Goldsmith had made several remarks that he was not going to be taken into custody without a fight.

“On January 31, 2023, Goldsmith was identified via a dying declaration as the shooter of his pregnant girlfriend and her baby, both of which are deceased, as well as shooting two children ages seven and 13′' wrote Bessemer Cutoff Assistant District Attorney Lane Tolbert in a request to revoke Goldsmith’s probation.

The shooting occurred one week ago at a small apartment complex in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue West.

North Precinct officers arrived on the scene and found Hines and the two girls had been shot. The authorities are still investigating if the burgundy sedan belonged to Goldsmith.

