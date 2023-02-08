USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in 2 States

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0kgTQWzk00
Photo byJoel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

According to the February 7 service alert, a post office has temporarily suspended service in Tennessee.

The White Station located at 5821 Park Ave, 38119 has temporarily suspended its retail window services. However, PO Box services will remain available at this location. Customers seeking retail services can visit the Mendenhall Station located at 521 Erin Dr., 38117 as an alternative.

This change in operations is only temporary and the White Station will resume its full range of services as soon as possible.

But, in Ohio, the East Palestine Post Office is located at 269 N. Market St., 44413-9998 has suspended all operations due to an evacuation. As a result, the retail services, PO Box mail, and mail delivery have been temporarily relocated to the Negley Post Office at 7560 Commerce St., 44441-9800.

This change in operations is only temporary and the East Palestine Post Office will resume normal services as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, customers can utilize the Negley Post Office for their postal needs.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # USPS# Mail# Postal Service# Lifestyle# Business

    Comments / 1

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    54K followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Milwaukee, WI

    Walmart is Closing These Pickup & Delivery Locations in 2 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    7 comments
    Chicago, IL

    Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are Upset

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments
    Arkansas State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Arkansas

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    29 comments
    Alabama State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Alabama

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Texas State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Texas

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    34 comments
    Ohio State

    USPS Suspending Service in Parts of Ohio

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    59 comments

    Retailer Stop & Shop is Closing Another Location in New Jersey

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Milwaukee, WI

    Walmart is Closing Another Location in Wisconsin

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    64 comments
    Albuquerque, NM

    Walmart is Closing Another Location in New Mexico

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    37 comments

    Major Retailer Walmart is Closing 3 Locations in Chicago Area

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 150 Stores in 40 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Texas State

    Walmart Permanently Closing Stores in 3 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    138 comments
    Minneapolis, MN

    Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    8 comments
    Colorado State

    Travel Destinations in Colorado: A Guide to the Best Places to Visit

    Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the United States, known for its stunning natural scenery, outdoor recreation, and unique cultural attractions. With so much to see and do, it can be difficult to know where to start when planning a trip to Colorado.

    Read full story
    Texas State

    USPS Resumes Service in 3 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Tennessee State

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in 3 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Alabama State

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Alabama

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments
    Birmingham, AL

    Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police Chase

    Capital murder suspect, Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV, turned the gun on himself during a police chase on Tuesday night, according to authorities. The 34-year-old is charged with the capital murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Corieonna Shantrice Hines, and the attempted murder of her 7-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old girl. Authorities say formal warrants against Goldsmith were obtained Thursday and he was listed as one of Crime Stoppers' "most wanted."

    Read full story
    15 comments
    San Antonio, TX

    Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road Trip

    San Antonio, Texas is a city rich in history and culture, offering visitors a diverse range of experiences to enjoy. From the stunning River Walk to the historic Alamo, San Antonio is the perfect destination for a road trip.

    Read full story

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy