USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Tennessee

According to the February 7 service alert, a post office has temporarily suspended service in Tennessee.

The White Station located at 5821 Park Ave, 38119 has temporarily suspended its retail window services.

However, PO Box services will remain available at this location. Customers seeking retail services can visit the Mendenhall Station located at 521 Erin Dr., 38117 as an alternative.

This change in operations is only temporary and the White Station will resume its full range of services as soon as possible.

They apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.

