USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Ohio

According to the February 7 service alert, a post office has temporarily suspended service in Ohio.

The East Palestine Post Office is located at 269 N. Market St., 44413-9998 has suspended all operations due to an evacuation. As a result, the retail services, PO Box mail, and mail delivery have been temporarily relocated to the Negley Post Office at 7560 Commerce St., 44441-9800.

This change in operations is only temporary and the East Palestine Post Office will resume normal services as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, customers can utilize the Negley Post Office for their postal needs.

They apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.

