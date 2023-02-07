2 Major U.S. Retailers Are Under Fire for Overcharging Customers

Photo by By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0

Discount stores such as Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Target have become popular shopping destinations for many consumers, offering a wide variety of products at lower prices compared to traditional department stores.

While these stores are known for their affordability, there have been concerns raised about instances of overcharging customers.

This refers to the practice of selling products for a higher price than what is advertised or listed on the price tag.

Overcharging can be due to errors in the pricing system, human mistakes, or intentional deception. It's important for consumers to be aware of these issues and take steps to protect themselves from overcharging.

Target & Walmart, 2023

According to the February 6 article "Walmart and Target Are Under Fire for Allegedly Overcharging Shoppers", shelf pricing at both Walmart and Target "often misrepresents the costs shoppers are charged at the point of sale," according to the Wall Street Journal.

"Consumers reasonably rely on Shelf Pricing to make informed purchasing decisions, and reasonably expect to pay the advertised Shelf Price when they reach the checkout," both lawsuits state. However, Walmart customers allegedly pay 5 to 10 percent more due to price misrepresentations, while Target shoppers pay an extra 5 to 20 percent more.

"Target and Walmart are alleged to charge more at checkout for items than the prices listed on the shelves," the page reads. "Many customers may not notice the difference. Other customers may notice the discrepancy but may not want to take the time out of their day to protest the issue. As a result, Walmart and Target are making hundreds of millions of dollars in profits from these deceptive practices."

