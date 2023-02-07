Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Dollar Tree, Inc. is a network of discount variety stores operating in the United States at many price points. It is a Fortune 500 company with its headquarters in Chesapeake, Virginia, and it operates 15,115 stores across the 48 states that are contiguous to each other in the United States and Canada.

It has a countrywide logistics network that consists of 24 distribution facilities, which helps support its shops.

As of the 13th of November in 2022 , the United States is home to 7,890 different Dollar Tree retail locations.

Texas has 667 Dollar Tree retail stores, which accounts for nearly 8% of the total number of Dollar Tree retail stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Dollar Tree locations in the United States.

Dollar Tree, 2023

According to the February 6 article "Dollar Tree Customer Slams Retailer for "Terrible" Shopping Experience", a video showing mounds of merchandise strewn over aisles and boxes obstructing shelves was shared on TikTok on January 20 by user @stargirlmb.

The footage was filmed at an unidentified Dollar Tree store.

"We are focused on maintaining a safe environment for our associates and customers and ensuring our stores comply with all health and safety regulations," a spokesperson said.

